Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC Has $438,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 197.4% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $209.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.47. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.32 and a fifty-two week high of $209.29.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.