Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 1,847,111 Shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,717,141 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,847,111 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.31% of Amphenol worth $243,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 342.9% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total value of $14,326,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael R. Ivas sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $3,551,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 152,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,532,661.48. The trade was a 20.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 799,500 shares of company stock valued at $70,053,885. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $115.00 price objective on Amphenol in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Amphenol from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amphenol from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Fox Advisors raised shares of Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.23.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $104.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.00 and a 200-day moving average of $78.50. Amphenol Corporation has a 52-week low of $54.77 and a 52-week high of $108.85. The stock has a market cap of $126.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.82, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Amphenol had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.29%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

