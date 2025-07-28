Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Position in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,251,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 55,127 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $274,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Duke Energy by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 27,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective (up from $124.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.25.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $119.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $93.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Duke Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $105.20 and a fifty-two week high of $125.27.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.17. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $1.065 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.32%.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.