iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stake Cut by Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 97,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,266 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,936,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,047,666,000 after acquiring an additional 299,520 shares during the last quarter. Anson Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 3,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $103.62 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.29 and a 12-month high of $108.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.88.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

