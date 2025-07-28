Schubert & Co Makes New $288,000 Investment in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,823,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,145,570,000 after buying an additional 965,012 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,117,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,587,000 after buying an additional 529,457 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,046,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,717,000 after buying an additional 553,104 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,544,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,970,000 after buying an additional 1,204,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,551,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,438,000 after buying an additional 781,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on GE shares. Northcoast Research cut GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 price target (up from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.92.

Insider Transactions at GE Aerospace

In related news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $321,473.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,899.35. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GE Aerospace Stock Up 1.2%

GE Aerospace stock opened at $271.28 on Monday. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $150.20 and a fifty-two week high of $272.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $287.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.59.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

