McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) Holdings Trimmed by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,771 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $7,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in McKesson by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,847,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,754,000 after buying an additional 222,496 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,663,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in McKesson by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,620,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,704,000 after acquiring an additional 114,396 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 75,632.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,393,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,532,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,218,000 after purchasing an additional 126,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $810.00 target price (up previously from $770.00) on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $766.00 target price on shares of McKesson and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Cfra Research lowered McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $710.17.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.51, for a total value of $394,494.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,432,677.72. The trade was a 21.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 19,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.09, for a total transaction of $13,716,411.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,884.48. This represents a 41.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,488 shares of company stock valued at $37,242,862. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Price Performance

McKesson stock opened at $711.80 on Monday. McKesson Corporation has a one year low of $464.42 and a one year high of $737.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $717.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $672.71. The company has a market capitalization of $89.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.48.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $90.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 201.12% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.99%.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

