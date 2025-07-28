ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,263 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $29,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.1% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.8% in the first quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 50,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 6,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on ONEOK from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Cowen began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ONEOK from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Scotiabank set a $92.00 price objective on ONEOK and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.86.

ONEOK Trading Down 0.5%

OKE opened at $81.57 on Monday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.47 and a 52 week high of $118.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.33. The firm has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.24). ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 80.47%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

