MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. Makes New $181,000 Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 65.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,816 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $91.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.67 and a 200-day moving average of $89.48. The stock has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $76.92 and a 52-week high of $99.58.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

