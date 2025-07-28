Cornerstone Advisory LLC Takes Position in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 732 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Cigna Group from $388.00 to $362.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on Cigna Group from $360.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cigna Group from $348.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.39.

Cigna Group Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE CI opened at $296.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.33. Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $262.03 and a 12 month high of $370.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $65.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.39 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 1.97%. Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

About Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.