HB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,118 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 958 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Hess by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Hess by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Hess by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 16,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on HES. Susquehanna cut their price target on Hess from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Hess from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hess from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Hess from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.78.

Hess Stock Up 7.6%

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $160.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Hess Corporation has a 52-week low of $123.79 and a 52-week high of $161.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.31.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Hess had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hess Corporation will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.66%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total value of $34,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,734,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,933,690.79. This represents a 12.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hess

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.