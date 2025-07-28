Arcataur Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Arcataur Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,017 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,088,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,716,177,000 after buying an additional 6,672,276 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 59,799,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,633,565,000 after acquiring an additional 961,166 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 45,420,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,055,713,000 after acquiring an additional 844,429 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,805,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,982,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,809,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,841,308,000 after purchasing an additional 16,414,518 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of VWO opened at $50.84 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $51.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

