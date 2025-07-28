New Republic Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

New Republic Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,809,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,841,308,000 after buying an additional 16,414,518 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,088,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,716,177,000 after buying an additional 6,672,276 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 767.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,234,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,112,000 after buying an additional 1,976,432 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,202,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,011,000 after buying an additional 1,930,209 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,237,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $362,867,000 after buying an additional 1,648,372 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $50.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $51.25.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

