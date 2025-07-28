Oxler Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 2.4% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $136.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $112.05 and a 12 month high of $136.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.50.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

