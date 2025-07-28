Solidarity Wealth LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Solidarity Wealth LLC bought a new position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in KLA by 95,141.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,674,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,138,221,000 after buying an additional 1,672,589 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in KLA by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,191,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $750,638,000 after purchasing an additional 300,015 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter worth $187,212,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 421.8% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 325,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,048,000 after acquiring an additional 263,051 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 357,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,145,000 after acquiring an additional 226,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 39 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $891.50, for a total transaction of $34,768.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,164. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,802 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.30, for a total transaction of $7,381,006.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 78,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,803,042. This represents a 12.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,860 shares of company stock worth $8,196,798. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $902.09 on Monday. KLA Corporation has a 52 week low of $551.33 and a 52 week high of $945.87. The firm has a market cap of $119.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $862.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $762.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.54.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. KLA had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 112.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.90 dividend. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $590.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $790.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $980.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of KLA from $950.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $848.19.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

