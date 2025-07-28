Wincap Financial LLC Buys 272 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Wincap Financial LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Wincap Financial LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. New Republic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.4% in the first quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,941,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maridea Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IBM opened at $259.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $241.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $277.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.27. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $181.81 and a 1 year high of $296.16.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $1.68 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.75.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

