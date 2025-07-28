Avalon Capital Management Reduces Stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)

Avalon Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Avalon Capital Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,455,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,181,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,493,000 after acquiring an additional 68,858 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 248.3% in the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 112,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,317,000 after acquiring an additional 80,112 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 163,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,760,000 after purchasing an additional 11,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 199,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,631,000 after purchasing an additional 29,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. William Blair lowered Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 10,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $889,280.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 20,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $1,878,688.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 58,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,310,499.99. This trade represents a 26.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,313 shares of company stock worth $10,264,091. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $97.05 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52-week low of $61.15 and a 52-week high of $98.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $176.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.68% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Charles Schwab announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

