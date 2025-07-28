Ridgewood Investments LLC Acquires 57 Shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)

Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,615,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,498,363,000 after buying an additional 189,638 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Progressive by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,179,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,480,677,000 after acquiring an additional 710,684 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Progressive by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,058,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,451,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,677 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,983,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,433,722,000 after acquiring an additional 915,643 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,521,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,323,018,000 after acquiring an additional 153,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive stock opened at $250.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Progressive Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $208.13 and a fifty-two week high of $292.99. The stock has a market cap of $146.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $264.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.28.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.25%.

In other Progressive news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total value of $1,041,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 41,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,750,829.82. The trade was a 8.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 3,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.43, for a total transaction of $958,642.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,181,673.31. The trade was a 23.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,972 shares of company stock valued at $9,078,681 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Progressive from $290.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Progressive from $280.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Progressive from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Progressive from $327.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.88.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

