Ridgewood Investments LLC Raises Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 366.7% in the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group set a $3,000.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,640.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $3,100.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,639.69.

MELI stock opened at $2,362.56 on Monday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,579.78 and a 52 week high of $2,645.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,475.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,208.61.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.82 by $1.92. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 48.46%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.78 EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

