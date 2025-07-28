Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Purchases 193 Shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 934 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Accenture by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its stake in Accenture by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinus LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $283.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $177.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $302.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $321.87. Accenture PLC has a one year low of $273.19 and a one year high of $398.35.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Accenture from $360.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Accenture from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $348.00 price target on Accenture and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.43.

In related news, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $812,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 15,882 shares in the company, valued at $5,161,650. The trade was a 13.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $141,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,582.22. This trade represents a 17.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,454 shares of company stock worth $1,646,780 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

