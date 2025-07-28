12 Retech (OTCMKTS:RETC) vs. Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Head-To-Head Analysis

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) and 12 Retech (OTCMKTS:RETC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Palantir Technologies and 12 Retech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palantir Technologies 18.32% 6.55% 5.27% 12 Retech N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.7% of Palantir Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of Palantir Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palantir Technologies $2.87 billion 130.78 $462.19 million $0.23 690.43 12 Retech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Palantir Technologies and 12 Retech”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Palantir Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than 12 Retech.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Palantir Technologies and 12 Retech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palantir Technologies 4 15 5 0 2.04 12 Retech 0 0 0 0 0.00

Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $95.30, suggesting a potential downside of 39.99%. Given 12 Retech’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 12 Retech is more favorable than Palantir Technologies.

Summary

Palantir Technologies beats 12 Retech on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc. engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies. The company was founded by Alexander Ceadmon Karp, Peter Andreas Thiel, Stephen Cohen, and Nathan Dale Gettings in 2003 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About 12 Retech

12 ReTech Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, installs, and sells software for retailers in the United States. Its platform includes 12Mirror, an in-store application, which recognizes clothes worn by a person in reflection and takes pictures that are downloadable by the user and sharable through social media; 12Kiosk, an in-store application, which is used for browsing and obtaining information about consumers and products, as well as placing orders and checking out; 12Mobile, a mobile app that is used for browse products, place orders, and share products with other members and make new friends; and 12Desktop, an e-commerce website. The company also operates retail stores in airport terminals and casinos under the Bluwire brand; sells fashionable apparel under the Rune NYC, Social Sunday, and Red Wire Design brands; and produces women's clothing products. 12 ReTech Corporation was founded in 2014 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

