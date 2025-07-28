Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,854,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,008 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $258,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,235,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,009 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 752.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,604,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947,263 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,740,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,133,000 after purchasing an additional 260,800 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,215,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,565,000 after purchasing an additional 181,546 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,961,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,688,000 after purchasing an additional 626,295 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $46.87 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $46.26.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

