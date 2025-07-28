LPL Financial LLC Sells 131,650 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,915,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 131,650 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.41% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $273,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alteri Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 11,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 33,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 644,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,845,000 after purchasing an additional 9,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC now owns 820,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,020,000 after purchasing an additional 205,520 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $46.03 on Monday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $47.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.78 and its 200 day moving average is $45.79.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.1627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

