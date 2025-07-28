Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 76,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,275,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter.

IWM stock opened at $224.38 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.73 and a 12 month high of $244.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.91. The stock has a market cap of $65.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

