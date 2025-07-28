Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Trims Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock opened at $184.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.43. The stock has a market cap of $168.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $221.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Summit Insights downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $255.00 target price on Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.40.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

