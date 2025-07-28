Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC Has $2 Million Position in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM)

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,574,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,493,655,000 after purchasing an additional 280,048 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of 3M by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,752,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $871,738,000 after buying an additional 755,155 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of 3M by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,153,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $794,410,000 after buying an additional 1,248,093 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,468,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $576,845,000 after buying an additional 1,520,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of 3M by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,270,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $551,245,000 after buying an additional 172,815 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $170.00 price objective on 3M in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $167.00 target price on 3M in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In related news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total transaction of $1,179,493.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,045.54. This trade represents a 56.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $1,151,202.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,654,663.64. The trade was a 19.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

3M Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of MMM stock opened at $151.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.31. The company has a market cap of $80.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. 3M Company has a fifty-two week low of $112.68 and a fifty-two week high of $164.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. 3M had a return on equity of 96.48% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that 3M Company will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.61%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

