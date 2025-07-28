Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) is Mackenzie Financial Corp’s 10th Largest Position

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,617,626 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 40,979 shares during the period. Agnico Eagle Mines comprises about 1.3% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $933,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 454.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 283 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 235.0% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 469 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 367 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 47.0% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 397 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $126.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.89. The stock has a market cap of $63.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $69.72 and a 12 month high of $129.77.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The mining company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

AEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Cfra Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 30th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.90.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

