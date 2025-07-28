one8zero8 LLC Increases Stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

one8zero8 LLC boosted its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. one8zero8 LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,288,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,639,286 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,868,000 after buying an additional 58,337 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Intel by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,675,716 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $53,648,000 after buying an additional 449,872 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 99,938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,541,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Intel from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Intel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.30.

Intel Trading Down 8.5%

Intel stock opened at $20.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.51. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $31.56. The company has a market capitalization of $90.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 38.64%. The company had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.