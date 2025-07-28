one8zero8 LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

one8zero8 LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. one8zero8 LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% in the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $246.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $64.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.27 and a fifty-two week high of $263.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $235.89 and a 200-day moving average of $231.69.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

