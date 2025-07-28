Assetmark Inc. Purchases 812 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victrix Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $2,090,000. Pacific Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $579,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 18.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 191,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,202,000 after buying an additional 30,070 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.4% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,483,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.8% during the first quarter. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.1%

CAT stock opened at $434.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.38. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.30 and a 12 month high of $434.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 53.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $395.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Baird R W raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price target (up from $370.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CAT

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $320.70 per share, with a total value of $120,262.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,617.10. This trade represents a 5.97% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.