Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Trims Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 52.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,963 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Tesla by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in Tesla by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $316.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.00 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.69, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 2.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Baird R W downgraded shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Cfra Research cut shares of Tesla from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,200. The trade was a 25.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total transaction of $4,857,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,889,556. This trade represents a 18.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 835,509 shares of company stock valued at $279,420,485. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

