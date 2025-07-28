Inlet Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 60,832,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,755,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,066 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,574,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,067,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,613 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,428,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,093,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEHC has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $77.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.97. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.65 and a 12-month high of $94.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.14.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.95%.

GE HealthCare Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Articles

