Vantage Financial Partners LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 43.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,118 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 267.4% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of SPEM opened at $43.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.38 and a 52-week high of $44.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.26.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.