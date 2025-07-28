Sunpointe LLC Sells 131 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sunpointe LLC lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,350 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,661,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,997,660,000 after buying an additional 9,920,325 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 27,378.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,812,316 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,542,960,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776,607 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Tesla by 4,963.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,834,707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,356,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719,466 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Tesla by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,579,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,541,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Tesla by 54.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,464,765 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,193,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Tesla from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. China Renaissance reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $349.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Tesla from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. William Blair lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.75.

Tesla stock opened at $316.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.69, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $324.70 and a 200-day moving average of $313.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $182.00 and a one year high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total transaction of $4,857,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 67,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,889,556. The trade was a 18.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,200. This represents a 25.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 835,509 shares of company stock worth $279,420,485. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

