Facet Wealth Inc. Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 71.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 6,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $439.88 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $308.67 and a 52-week high of $440.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $414.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $392.84. The firm has a market cap of $114.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

