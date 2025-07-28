The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Facet Wealth Inc.

Facet Wealth Inc. cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in Home Depot by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 12,204 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 8,807.1% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 23,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,283,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Home Depot by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,474,269 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $574,125,000 after buying an additional 71,364 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $375.17 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $365.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.75. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.31 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37. The firm has a market cap of $373.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.42%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. This trade represents a 24.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $398.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Home Depot from $393.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price objective (up previously from $410.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. TD Securities lowered Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Home Depot from $410.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.77.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

