Maridea Wealth Management LLC Sells 24,961 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Maridea Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,961 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.8% of Maridea Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Maridea Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,787,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,223,863,000 after buying an additional 2,660,582 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,401,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,054,000 after buying an additional 7,414,265 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,247,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,261,000 after buying an additional 3,500,023 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,753,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,056,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645,200 shares in the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9%

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $64.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $98.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.79 and its 200 day moving average is $60.63. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

