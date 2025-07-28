Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $310.18 Million Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,169,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,343 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $310,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CME. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in CME Group by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,280,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,923,047,000 after buying an additional 3,921,278 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 32,941.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,858,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,261 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,366,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,869,000 after purchasing an additional 939,679 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 4,216.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 922,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,301,000 after buying an additional 901,425 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,416,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,382,000 after buying an additional 819,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Price Performance

CME Group stock opened at $279.55 on Monday. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.25 and a 12 month high of $290.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.72. The company has a market cap of $100.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 58.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.40%.

Insider Activity

In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $270.53 per share, for a total transaction of $69,255.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 258,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,849,763.88. This represents a 0.10% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.42, for a total value of $141,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,916.56. This trade represents a 12.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,152,410. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on CME Group from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Erste Group Bank lowered CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on CME Group from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on CME Group from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CME Group

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.