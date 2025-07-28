JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Bought by Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6,084.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,460,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339,853 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,555,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,352,000 after buying an additional 2,051,299 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,537,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,611,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,911,000 after acquiring an additional 774,664 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,346,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,631,000 after purchasing an additional 714,849 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $57.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.94 and a 12 month high of $60.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.72.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.