Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 559,363 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,242 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $54,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Starbucks by 6.2% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 260,898 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,591,000 after buying an additional 15,132 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 125.5% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,254 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 498,511 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $45,489,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $4,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.58.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX opened at $94.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.02. Starbucks Corporation has a 1-year low of $72.72 and a 1-year high of $117.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 42.14%. The company had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.41%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

