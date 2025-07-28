Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 3,889 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 248,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $35,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoge Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.2% in the first quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Katy Chen sold 1,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $234,547.56. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,032.52. The trade was a 36.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

KMB stock opened at $127.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.63. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $124.10 and a 12-month high of $150.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 68.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on KMB. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMB

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.