Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $36,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ferrari by 89.7% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 17.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 411,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,717,000 after acquiring an additional 61,922 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 54.4% in the first quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 2.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE RACE opened at $517.30 on Monday. Ferrari N.V. has a 12 month low of $391.54 and a 12 month high of $519.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $125.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $485.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $463.49.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. Ferrari had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ferrari N.V. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RACE shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ferrari from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferrari has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $526.25.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

