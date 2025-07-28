Empirical Finance LLC Raises Holdings in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Corpay were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPAY. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Corpay by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Corpay by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 35,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Corpay by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Corpay in the 4th quarter worth $241,739,000. Finally, Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corpay in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corpay alerts:

Corpay Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE CPAY opened at $335.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $331.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.31. Corpay, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.06 and a 52-week high of $400.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Corpay had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 25.15%. Corpay’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

CPAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $414.00 price target (down from $417.00) on shares of Corpay in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $440.00 price target on Corpay in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Corpay from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Corpay in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Corpay from $375.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CPAY

Corpay Profile

(Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.