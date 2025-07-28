Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Has $9.06 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,739 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,115.0% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of VTV stock opened at $180.66 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $150.43 and a 12 month high of $182.38. The company has a market capitalization of $141.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.39.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

