Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,443 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management's holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Wall Street Zen raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.42.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $110.42 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.05. The company has a market capitalization of $475.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

