Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 3.2% of Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $14,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $454.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $428.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $404.52. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $455.31.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.