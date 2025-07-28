TD Asset Management Inc Lowers Holdings in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,887 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Pool were worth $85,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 471.4% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Pool in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Pool by 790.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on POOL. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Pool from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens reduced their price objective on Pool from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Pool from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $300.00 price objective on Pool in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $344.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.71.

Pool stock opened at $324.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $301.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.52. Pool Corporation has a one year low of $282.22 and a one year high of $395.60.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 7.79%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Pool’s payout ratio is 46.90%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

