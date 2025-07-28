Contrasting Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) and Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC)

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) and Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Quanta Services and Mayville Engineering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quanta Services 3.74% 18.06% 7.08% Mayville Engineering 4.09% 9.30% 4.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Quanta Services and Mayville Engineering, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quanta Services 0 10 12 2 2.67 Mayville Engineering 0 2 2 0 2.50

Valuation and Earnings

Quanta Services presently has a consensus target price of $362.25, indicating a potential downside of 14.17%. Mayville Engineering has a consensus target price of $21.33, indicating a potential upside of 32.64%. Given Mayville Engineering’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mayville Engineering is more favorable than Quanta Services.

This table compares Quanta Services and Mayville Engineering”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quanta Services $23.67 billion 2.64 $904.82 million $6.20 68.07 Mayville Engineering $581.60 million 0.57 $25.97 million $1.08 14.89

Quanta Services has higher revenue and earnings than Mayville Engineering. Mayville Engineering is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quanta Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.5% of Quanta Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of Mayville Engineering shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Quanta Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Mayville Engineering shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Quanta Services has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mayville Engineering has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Quanta Services beats Mayville Engineering on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings. This segment also offers aviation services; emergency restoration services; and other engineering and technical services; design and construction solutions to wireline and wireless communications, cable multi-system operators, and other customers; and training for electric workers, as well as training for the gas distribution and communications industries. The company’s Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions segment is involved in engineering, procurement, construction, repair, and maintenance of wind, solar, and hydropower generation facilities, as well as battery storage facilities; and provision of engineering and construction services for substations and switchyards, transmission, and other electrical infrastructures. The company’s Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment offers design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance services for natural gas systems for gas utility customers; fabrication services for pipeline support systems and structures and facilities; and engineering and construction services for pipeline and storage systems, and compressor and pump stations. The company was formerly known as Fabal Construction, Inc. and changed its name to Quanta Services, Inc. in November 1997. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, design, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, aluminum extrusion, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers. The company serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicles, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

