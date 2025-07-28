Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Has $665,000 Stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management reduced its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 47.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,824 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $141,000.

NYSEARCA CMF opened at $55.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.01. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.61 and a 12 month high of $58.18.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

