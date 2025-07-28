Baldwin Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 595.8% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sharon Bowen sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $145,723.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,500. The trade was a 5.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.22, for a total value of $26,883,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,101,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,667,570.10. This trade represents a 6.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 226,119 shares of company stock valued at $40,524,217. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.42.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE stock opened at $184.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.17. The stock has a market cap of $105.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.29 and a 1 year high of $185.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 22.84%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.75%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

