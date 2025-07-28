AWM Capital LLC Acquires 8,843 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

AWM Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 176,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,843 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.9% of AWM Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. AWM Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $15,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 30,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 11,469 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 267.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK & TLK Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 40,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $91.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $76.92 and a 1-year high of $99.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.48.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

